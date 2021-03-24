VIDEO: Security camera captures suspect’s car moments before shooting of Houma 8-year-old

A security camera captured the victims in Monday night’s shooting that took the life of 8-year-old Treyce Bryant being followed by a light-colored sedan, which police say was occupied by the unknown suspect(s).

The video was taken on Roselawn Avenue in Houma moments before the shooting occurred in the 9100 block of Main Street.

Watch the video below:

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

