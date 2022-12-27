VIDEO: Suspects Sought in Shooting on Main Street in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that an investigation is being conducted into a shooting that occurred in the 7100 block of Main Street, on Monday afternoon, shortly after 5:00pm. Terrebonne Parish Violent Crimes Detectives have been assigned and are actively investigating the incident.

On Monday, December 26, 2022, Terrebonne Parish Patrol Division responded to the 7100 block of Main Street in reference to a vehicle that crashed into a ditch on Stadium Drive, as a result of gunfire. The TPSO Patrol Division responded to the area and learned that the vehicle, which was occupied by two victims at the time of the shooting, were fired upon by at least 2 unknown male subjects, which led to the vehicle careening into a ditch. Authorities located evidence that confirmed the vehicle was struck by gunfire, though the occupants suffered no physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Terrebonne Parish Violent Crimes Detectives responded to the scene and are actively investigating the incident.

Sheriff Soignet would like to remind the public that this is ongoing investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Soignet urges anyone with information on this investigation, or the identity of the offenders responsible, to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (985)876-2500 or information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward for information.