[VIDEO] TPSO Seeks Public Assistance in Collins Street Theft

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person responsible for stealing tools from a local Houma residence.
Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Collins Street at approximately 9:30am on Monday, July 4, 2022, in response to a call from the resident. The victim reported they discovered close to $2,000 in various power tools and equipment missing from the carport area of their residence.
Sheriff Soignet advised that the victim’s residence was equipped with video surveillance footage, which captured what appeared to be a male subject, entering the property, and committing the theft.
Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with knowledge of the person responsible or information on the investigation, to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.