[VIDEO] TPSO Seeks Public Assistance in Collins Street Theft

Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person responsible for stealing tools from a local Houma residence.

​Sheriff Soignet advised that Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 400 block of Collins Street at approximately 9:30am on Monday, July 4, 2022, in response to a call from the resident. The victim reported they discovered close to $2,000 in various power tools and equipment missing from the carport area of their residence.

​Sheriff Soignet advised that the victim’s residence was equipped with video surveillance footage, which captured what appeared to be a male subject, entering the property, and committing the theft.

​Sheriff Soignet asks that anyone with knowledge of the person responsible or information on the investigation, to contact Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)876-2500 or information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.