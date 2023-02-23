VIDEO: Vehicle hits pedestrians waiting for Krewe of Mardi Gras parade

On February 18th, 2023 at approximately 4:42pm while police officers and citizens lined the parade route awaiting the Krewe of Mardi Gras Parade, a vehicle exited the roadway injuring several people.

Adrian Bell, 20 years old, was operating a 2007 Lexus and while stopped at the intersection of Grand Caillou and Prospect, he started burning out with the vehicle. As the vehicle quickly accelerated from the light, Bell lost control of his vehicle and spun out into the crowd that was lined along Grand Caillou Rd. As the vehicle left the roadway it struck three pedestrians and two other vehicles.

Deputies from the Terrebonne Parish Sherriff’s Office and officers of the Houma Police Department were nearby and quickly able to render aid and take the suspect into custody without incident. Two of the three pedestrians had to be transported to a local medical facility where they were treated and released for their injuries.

As a result of the investigation Bell was arrested for one count of reckless operation and three counts of Negligent Injuring and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex.

Note: A video of the crash was recorded by a passenger of the suspect vehicle and was recovered by police and shared.