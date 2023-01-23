Wag-A-Pak in Thibodaux robbed

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a person who robbed a Thibodaux store at gunpoint on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at the Wag-A-Pak convenience store located at 1715 St. Mary Street in Thibodaux. At that time, an unidentified male subject walked into the store with a firearm and demanded money. He left after stealing approximately $500 in cash. Detectives say it’s possible the subject was traveling by bicycle.

As the investigation continues, anyone who can identify the subject, or anyone with any information about this incident, is asked to submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.