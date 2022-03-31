Wanted by Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office

WANTED FUGITIVE:

Thibodaux City Marshal Calvin Cooks, Sr., announced that his office received an anonymous tip on 3/30/2022 that fugitive DIAMOND CORIN MCINTYRE B/F (26) was on Facebook Live at a residence in the 1700 block of Midland Drive.

Deputy Marshals assisted by Thibodaux PD were dispatched to that residence, but did not locate the intended target. MCINTYRE is wanted for a 17th JDC Warrant regarding a Felony charge of Aggravated Second Degree Battery and Failure To Pay Fines and Cost of $849.50.

The original Aggravated Second Degree Battery charge occurred on 3/18/2018 at 1292-A St Charles Street within the City Limits of Thibodaux.

MCINTYRE also has a NO BOND HOLD for the Louisiana Department Of Probation and Parole.

If anyone knows her whereabouts or current location, please contact the Thibodaux City Marshal’s Office at 985-446-7264.

