Wanted man captured for outstanding TPSO arrest warrants

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Lockport, La. man, for outstanding warrants through the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Leonte Keawaun Poindexter, 24, of Lockport, La., was arrested for charges of Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

Terrebonne Parish Detectives continued an active investigation into criminal activities of Leonte Poindexter. During the investigation, Detectives learned that Poindexter was believed to have fled the State of Louisiana to evade capture. Terrebonne Detectives were made aware of information, through a joint investigation with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, that Poindexter was attempting to re-enter the State of Louisiana. Detectives acted upon the information learned and with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Offices of Lafourche and Jefferson Parish, Leonte Poindexter was apprehended at the Louis Armstrong International Airport, shortly after 7pm.

Leonte Poindexter was taken into custody on the arrest warrants and was later remanded to the custody of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office and is currently being jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on no bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to thank the agencies involved with the apprehension of this offender. Sheriff Tim Soignet said, “This case is a great example of what Law Enforcement agencies can accomplish when we work together. This is a dangerous offender that was captured, and our communities are safer tonight, because of the work of our Public Safety Partners.”

