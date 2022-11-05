Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a man wanted for a September 26, 2022, homicide, in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive. Brandt Bennett, 18, was taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

On November 4, 2022, shortly after 4:30pm, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Detectives received information in reference to Brandt Bennett being located at an address within the city of Houma, later determined to be 306 East Street. Detectives reviewed the information and were able to substantiate circumstances confirming that Bennett was at the residence.

Detectives were able to use the information to obtain a search warrant for the residence. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team completed the search of the home, and located Bennett within the residence, and he was taken into custody peacefully. Bennett was later questioned in reference to the investigation, where he admitted to being responsible for the death of the victim.

Terrebonne Detectives transported Bennett to the Terrebonne parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he remains jailed on the outstanding warrants issued in connection with the investigation.

Sheriff Tim Soignet praised the job of Terrebonne Detectives and the TPSO SWAT Team, in bringing a safe resolution to this case. Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience as we continue to work through the circumstances of this investigation. This incident is still considered an active investigation, and I believe that additional arrests in this case are likely, for those who assisted the suspect to evade capture. I am proud of the efforts of our Detectives and SWAT Team, who ensured that our parish is a safer place tonight, as a result of the arrest.”