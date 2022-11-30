Wanted Suspect Apprehended Following Standoff with Thibodaux Police

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that an arrest has been made following a standoff.

Today, November 29, 2022, Tyler Tillman was taken into custody, following a standoff in the 1600 block of Cardinal Drive. Shortly after 11:00 a.m., Officers, Detectives and the Thibodaux Police Department Immediate Response Team responded to this location, after receiving information that Mr. Tillman was in a residence at this specific location. Officers had knowledge that Mr. Tillman was wanted for Contempt of Court on multiple drug, weapon and resisting related charges. Mr. Tillman has been at large for over 6 months, evading capture on the charges totaling a $505,000.00 bond.

Law Enforcement was able to confirm that Mr. Tillman was in fact in the residence and had barricaded himself inside. After several hours of negotiating, Mr. Tillman surrendered himself without incident. A search of the residence rendered the findings of over a quarter pound of suspected marijuana and a powdery substance that will be sent off for testing. A firearm was also found in the attic of the residence, where he gained access into the ceiling of the neighboring duplex in attempt to evade police. Upon entering the neighboring duplex, Mr. Tillman caused damage to the unit.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Mr. Tillman was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (Felony), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Felony) and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a CDS (Felony). Additional bond awaiting to be set). Future charges are expected pending results from the Louisiana State Crime Lab and an estimate for repairs into the damages he caused, as well as an investigation into his accessibility into the neighboring duplex.

Mr. Tillman was charged accordingly and is being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.