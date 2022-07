Willard Stearns was taken into custody by authorities on July 19, 2022, shortly after 3pm. Stearns was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on outstanding warrants stemming from the narcotics-based investigation. Willard remains jailed on a $155,500 bond.

The Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force is still attempting to locate Thomas Ikeem Johnson.

Original story can be found here: https://www.houmatimes.com/crime/two-arrested-two-wanted-in-tpso-narcotics-case/