WANTED: Suspect wanted on 3 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder

On January 31st, 2022 at approximately 6:15pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting near the intersection of Morgan and Main Street.

As officers arrived they discovered that the suspect had fired upon three subjects ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old. As a result of the shooting one 14 year old male victim suffered from a single gunshot injury to his leg and is recovering from it.

The investigation resulted in the identification of Malek Robertson, 26 years old, from the West Houma area and a warrant was issued for his arrest in reference to 3 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

The Houma Police Department would like to ask for anyone having information on the location to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.