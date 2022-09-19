Wanted Suspected Child Predator Known to Work in Houma/Lafourche Area

On September 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult subject, who initiated a conversation with a minor online for sexual purposes. Over the course of a week, the subject transmitted multiple lewd photos to the minor, planned meeting at a motel room for sexual purposes, and engaged in the use of narcotics. Detectives were able to positively identify the subject and warrants were obtained for his arrest. However, the public’s assistance is needed in locating him.

WANTED:
Earl Curtis Achord III, 39
35894 Austin Drive
Denham Springs, LA
5/8/1983



CHARGES:
Indecent Behavior with Juveniles
Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor
Contractor Fraud charges through Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

This subject has multiple tattoos and is known to be working in the Houma/Lafourche Parish area. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lipscomb at (318) 336-5231 or dial 911.

