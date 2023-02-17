WANTED: Two suspects have been named in November murder in Houma

The Houma Police Department would like to announce that after further investigation warrants have been obtained for two suspects in this investigation. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kereon Alexander, 22 years old, and Henry Harris III, 27 years old, for Second Degree Murder. This is still an ongoing investigation and further details may be released at a later date and time.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

As of November 28th, 2022 the suspect and motive are still unknown but a suspect vehicle has been developed and we would like to ask for the public’s assistance with the identification of the vehicle. The car appears to be a dark colored four door sedan last seen turning off of Morgan Street onto West Main.

(See the attached Photo)

On November 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Morgan Street. Upon arrival officers located a 56 year old female that had been shot. The victim is identified as Lanore Menard of Houma and was transported to a local medical facility where she died as a result of her injuries.

The investigation has revealed that for an unknown reason the suspect discharged a firearm into the House where Menard resided and struck her. The suspect then fled the area and has not yet been identified. The motive for the shooting is unknown as the investigation is in the infant stages and further details will be released at a later date and time.

The Houma Police Department would like to ask that anyone with information to please contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.