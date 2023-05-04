Woman arrested for child abuse after burning 5-year-old with a cigarette

On May 2, 2023 at approximately 11:30am, the Houma Police Department responded to a report of child abuse at a West Houma School.

The injuries to a five-year-old child were discovered by school personnel and the authorities were immediately contacted. The investigation was initiated, and it was immediately apparent that there was some type of abuse occurring to the child. After further investigation, the suspect was identified as Amanda Henderson, the mother of the child. The investigation revealed that Henderson was upset and intentionally burned the child with a cigarette as she was frustrated with issues in her life.

Henderson was then booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for the charge of Felony Cruelty to a Juvenile.

The child was removed from the home and placed with a family member.