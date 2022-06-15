Woman charged with Felony Theft for taking money post-Ida for repair work never completed

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Lake Charles woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged scam investigation being conducted by Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators. Misty Kaye Foley, 46, of Lake Charles, was arrested on Felony Theft charges, for her involvement in the investigation.

On June 13, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a female, living in the Dularge community, that was allegedly responsible for scamming multiple Hurricane Ida victims. Terrebonne Detectives began their investigation, and learned that in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a non-profit organization, identified as Pastor’s Army, created a distribution site at the old Dularge Elementary School, located in the 1300 block of Bayou Dularge Road, to assist the Dularge community with recovery efforts. Terrebonne Detectives were informed from representatives of the organization, that Misty Kaye Foley was the site coordinator and responsible for the day-to-day operations of the recovery efforts. Representatives of the Pastor’s Army organization began to receive calls from local residents of Terrebonne Parish in regard to their services, which led a financial review of the records associated with the distribution site. The organization revealed that several financial discrepancies began to surface while reviewing records of the business. Throughout the investigation, Terrebonne Detectives discovered information of several additional residents that paid Foley large sums of money for services to rebuild their homes, which never was completed.

Foley was located and brought in for questioning by Detectives, and later completed a search of Foley’s residence. Foley was later arrested on charges of Felony Theft over $5,000, and she was jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex with no bond. During a magistrate hearing, Foley was assigned a $500,000 bond and remains jailed on the charges.

This case remains under investigation and Detectives are asking for anyone with knowledge of this case to contact TPSO @ (985)876-2500.

Sheriff Soignet would like to commend the efforts of Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office Patrol Division and Detective Division for their outstanding work on this case.

