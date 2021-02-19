Woman killed in hit-and-run; Thibodaux Police investigating

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue announced on Sunday, February 14, 2021, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police Department Officers on patrol discovered a white female lying at the edge of the roadway near the intersection of Canal Boulevard and Jackson Street. The female found on scene was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The initial investigation indicates that the female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene. The pedestrian was positively identified as Glenda Gravois, W/F, 59 of Thibodaux. More information will be released as the investigation continues. Chief Zeringue asks our community partners to come forward with any information they may have regarding this incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. If you submit a tip through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.