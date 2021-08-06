Woman shot in attempted robbery near St. Francis School in Houma

UPDATE: The Houma Police Department has released more details about today’s shooting near St. Francis as well as a photo of the suspect:

A woman was shot during an attempted robbery near St. Francis de Sales Cathedral School in the downtown Houma area today, Lt. Travis Theriot with the Houma Police Department told the Times.

The suspect opened the victim’s car door, and a brief struggle ensued, he said. Then, a gun was fired, Theriot said.

The victim was transported to a local medical facility, according to Theriot.

Police are searching the area for the suspect, he said.

The school sent the following message to parents:

8/6/21 SFCS Parents, We are writing to notify you that access to Grinage Street is not available at this time. The Emergency Responders are on the scene addressing a situation. Our school is safe and everyone is indoors learning and taking part in class. We will keep you posted if dismissal plans need to be adjusted.

This story will be updated.