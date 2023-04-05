Work Release Program inmate arrested for Simple Escape; Woman who assisted arrested as well

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma couple in connection with a Transitional Work Release Program investigation, completed by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division. Kendall James Brown, 27, and Trisha Lynn Picou, 27, were arrested on charges stemming from the investigation.

In the early morning hours of April 5th, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was made aware that a current inmate enrolled in the Transitional Work Release Program, was observed walking away from his job site in Grand Isle, La. The business participant in the program revealed that employees of the business witnessed the inmate leaving the location and reported the information. TPSO Detectives and Transitional Work Release Staff immediately began an investigation as to the whereabouts of the inmate, identified as Kendall James Brown, and confirmed that Brown was transported away from the location.

As the investigation continued, Detectives discovered evidence and information to support that Brown was in the company of a significant other, later determined to be Trisha Lynn Picou. Detectives established vital information on the case, which led them to an address in the 1300 block of Ellender Street, on the Eastside of Houma. As Detectives arrived at the location, additional information and evidence was substantiated, which indicated that Brown was present within the residence. Detectives attempted to speak with Brown in an attempt to have him exit the residence, which was not successful. Based on the evidence and information, Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence.

The Houma Police Department and their SWAT Team were activated and arrived at the residence to assist with the incident. As attempts to have Brown exit the residence began to diminish, the HPD SWAT Team made entry to the front door of the residence, where Brown exited the residence peacefully, a short time later. Trisha Lynn Picou was apprehended a short time later at a nearby location.

Kendall Brown was arrested on charges of Simple Escape, and was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he is currently being held without bond.

Trisha Lynn Picou was arrested on charges of Principle to Simple Escape, and was transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where she is currently being held pending bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to commend the work of the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and the HPD SWAT Team, which directly affected the apprehension of the violators, and overall safe resolution of this incident. Sheriff Soignet said, “Our close working relationship with local Law Enforcement agencies has once again proven to be invaluable. I am very proud of our Detectives and HPD SWAT members for their amazing efforts in this investigation. Our streets are safer today because of their actions.”

