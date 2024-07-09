3rd Annual Juice Fest : A Celebration of Community & Giving Back

The 3rd Annual Juice Fest will take place on Sunday, July 14 at 4:00 p.m. in Downtown Houma.

The family-friendly festival is organized by Houma native Justin Patterson, also known as DeeJay Juice, who is not only a husband, teacher, and coach but also passionate about giving back to the community. Along with Jere Williams and other community partners, he has worked to make the festival a success.

Sponsored by Barker Honda, the fest will feature food, music, local acts, line dancing, Zumba, and fitness activities at the Courthouse Square. The event will start with a prayer and offer a variety of entertainment including Gospel, Zydeco, R&B, Zumba, Pop, Neo-Soul, Country, and Southern Soul, as well as a separate stage for showcasing local youth talent. The festival will also feature 25 booths with the best food in the area.

The fest is free to enter and is an alcohol-free event. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1.00 each for exclusive backpacks and tee shirts will be available for purchase for $20. All proceeds are going back into the community through the Juice Fest scholarship and local schools. The festival will close with “Juice and Friends,” during which surprise guests will perform alongside DeeJay Juice around sundown.

Patterson aims to create an inclusive atmosphere for families from diverse backgrounds to spend time together. “My goal is to combine entertainment and education,” Patterson shared. “That’s how I came up with Juice Fest. I just wanted a way to show that Houma and the surrounding areas actually have a universal and diverse event where it’s not just one-sided…It’s a whole experience. You come to get inspired, educated, relax, and just spend time together.”

Follow the journey of the fest and keep updated on Facebook.