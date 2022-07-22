Annual Eastside Day Gives Back to Students in Need August 20

Eastside Day’s Annual Back to School Giveaway kicks off on August 20!

The give-back event gives school supplies and uniforms to students in need along with community resources. The event will take place at Mechanicville Gym from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Eastside Day was created in 2017 by Eastside native Barney Celestin and Ben Adams to help give back to the community they grew up in. Despite living in a community where Celestin said he wasn’t blessed with the “best clothes or shoes,” total strangers provided uniforms because his family was victims of poverty. It was the generosity of others that changed his perspective on life and led to him being inspired to do the same for others.

The organization is accepting monetary and supply donations. To donate or to get more information, contact Barney Celestin at 346-425-0507.