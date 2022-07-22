August 7 Step it Up with Rotary Shoe Drive Helps Legion Park Students

July 22, 2022
Judy Marie Cantwell
July 22, 2022

Step It Up with the Rotary Club of Downtown Houma on August 7 for a shoe drive benefition Legion Park Elementary students! The Rotary club is accepting donations.

As part of a community project, The Rotary Club of Downtown Houma  has adopted Legion Park School. With the guidance of Trudy Doiron and Wanda Triggs, the club will host a shoe drive on Sunday, August 7 for children at Legion Park Elementary School. Rotary is accepting shoe and monetary donations for the event. Donate a pair of new school shoes/sneakers in kids sizes 11 through six or adult sizes five through eight. Donations can also be picked up. For questions, contact Trudy at (985) 804-7940 or Wanda at (985) 413-7320.

 

 

 

