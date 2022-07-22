August 7 Step it Up with Rotary Shoe Drive Helps Legion Park Students

Step It Up with the Rotary Club of Downtown Houma on August 7 for a shoe drive benefition Legion Park Elementary students! The Rotary club is accepting donations.

As part of a community project, The Rotary Club of Downtown Houma has adopted Legion Park School. With the guidance of Trudy Doiron and Wanda Triggs, the club will host a shoe drive on Sunday, August 7 for children at Legion Park Elementary School. Rotary is accepting shoe and monetary donations for the event. Donate a pair of new school shoes/sneakers in kids sizes 11 through six or adult sizes five through eight. Donations can also be picked up. For questions, contact Trudy at (985) 804-7940 or Wanda at (985) 413-7320.