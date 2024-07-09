Bayou Community Foundation Hosts Volunteer Management Workshop July 11

Interested in improving your volunteer program? Join the Bayou Community Foundation for a workshop on Volunteer Management on Thursday, July 11th.

The workshop, hosted by the Bayou Community Foundation and led by Lori Pilley, Director of Volunteer Services with Volunteer Louisiana, will cover the 5 Core Actions essential for building and maintaining a successful volunteer program:

1. Planning: Establishing the foundation for your volunteer program.

2. Recruiting: Attracting and engaging the right volunteers.

3. Training: Equipping volunteers with the necessary skills.

4. Managing: Effectively overseeing and supporting your volunteers.

5. Evaluating: Assessing your program’s success and areas for improvement.

The workshop is free, but registration is required. It will be held on Thursday, July 11th from 10:30 am to noon at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library, 151 Library Drive in Houma in the D.E. Room on the second floor.

For more information, please contact Kati Callais, Community Impact Officer, at Kati@BayouCF.org or 985-219-0046.