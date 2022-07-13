Bayou Community Foundation to Hold Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference August 18

Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference hosted by the Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) will return in-person on August 18!

BCF invites local nonprofit professionals, Board members and volunteers to the 2022 Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference on Thursday, August 18 from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm at Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever! Not only are non-profits still recovering from COVID, they are also still on the road to recovery from Hurricane Ida. This is a perfect time to “Reboot.”

This year’s conference, “Reboot,” will allow organizations to reconnect and will teach how to rejuvenate programs, fund development, and management during the on-day conference. Breakfast and lunch are included. The conference is a day of learning and networking scheduled with sessions such as:

Rebuilding and strengthening your organization as our community recovers from Hurricane Ida

Building and growing your relationships with donors

Cultivating Board members and volunteers for fundraising

Developing programs for grant applications

Business and disaster planning for your nonprofit

Funders panel discussion

Fun networking activity to meet fellow nonprofit leaders!

Early Bird Registration is $65 per person with the deadline being August 1. After August 1, registration is $75 per person and registration closes on Tuesday, August 16. Those interested can register online and pay online with a credit card or use coupon code CHECK during online registration checkout to pay with a check. Checks can be mailed to:

Bayou Community Foundation, P.O. Box 582, Houma, LA 70361.

Payment is due once online registration is completed and at the rate included on your registration. Click here to register.