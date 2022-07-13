Bayou Community Foundation to Hold Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference August 18

Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference hosted by the Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) will return in-person on August 18!
BCF invites local nonprofit professionals, Board members and volunteers to the 2022 Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference on Thursday, August 18 from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm at Fletcher Technical Community College in Schriever! Not only are non-profits still recovering from COVID, they are also still on the road to recovery from Hurricane Ida. This is a perfect time to “Reboot.”
This year’s conference, “Reboot,” will allow organizations to reconnect and will teach how to rejuvenate programs, fund development, and management during the on-day conference. Breakfast and lunch are included. The conference is a day of learning and networking scheduled with sessions such as:
Early Bird Registration is $65 per person with the deadline being August 1. After August 1, registration is $75 per person and registration closes on Tuesday, August 16. Those interested can register online and pay online with a credit card or use coupon code CHECK during online registration checkout to pay with a check. Checks can be mailed to:
Bayou Community Foundation, P.O. Box 582, Houma, LA 70361.
Payment is due once online registration is completed and at the rate included on your registration. Click here to register.