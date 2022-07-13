Donations Needed for Aug. 20 Junior Auxiliary Dancing with the Stars Gala Silent Auction

Junior Auxiliary of Houma (JA) is now accepting donations for a silent auction at the upcoming Annual Dancing with the Stars Gala.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID and Hurricane Ida, the Annual Dancing with the Stars will be returning on August 20. JA has various service projects that are raised through the funds raised at this annual event and they are currently looking for donations for the silent auction.

The event features local celebrities who are paired with professional dancers to compete. Tickets include food, drinks, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, and an “unmatched dance competition.” The event attracts over 500 guests and raises money to assist children and families throughout Terrebonne Parish.

To donate, download the form here. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.