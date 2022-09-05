Downtown Houma Markers Market to Offer Special Saturday Markets

The Downtown Houma Makers Market has announced that Saturdays will now have special markets!

Join the community for a day of food, fun, and shopping with local makers Saturday, September 17, November 26, and December 17. The markets happen in addition to the Tuesday markets and take place in the Houma Main Library branch parking lot, 151 Library Drive, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The market, which was formerly held at the South Louisiana Seed store, brings local produce, seafood, plants, and anything home made to the Houma community. Tuesday markets happen from 3:00 p.m. until dark, weather permitting, and vendors are always welcome. If you have any questions, contact Kati Callais at kcallais@mytpl.org or call 985-876-5861, ext. 233.