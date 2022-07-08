Five things to do this weekend

1.Houma Community Blood Drive | Saturday, July 9 | Rouses Market, 5818 W Main St., Houma | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Save three lives and beat the heat at a community blood drive! Get a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream by donating blood! Donors will also recieve a free t-shirt, coupon for a free pint of Blue Bell ice cream, along with snacks and refreshments. Walk-ins are welcomed, however, appointments are honored first, which can be made here.

2. Firefly Jar Painting | Saturday, July 9 | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers| 4:00 p.m.

Join Little Arts Studio prior to Luminate Houma for a painting class! Grab a friend and learn to paint “step by step in the fashion of Bob Ross’ happy little trees.” The class, at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, is a two hour session and is $35 per painter. To sign up, message Little Arts Studio directly on Facebook and pay via Venmo to reserve a spot. Fees include materials for the lesson including instruction, canvas, apron, etc.

3. Luminate Houma | Saturday, July 9 | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous will be gracing the stage inside Bayou Terrebonne Distillers for this month’s Luminate Houma! Bayou Arts Council will also be present with local art and to make this even better, it is a family-friendly event! Don’t let the weather or heat be an excuse to not show up for this one!

4. Self-Care Massage Class | Saturday, July 9 | Root2Rise | 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The Self Care Massage Class is for anyone with soreness associated from physical or mental stress. They will learn how to safely and effectively massage their bodies. Orthopedic Massage Specialist of 20 years, Christine Bordelon, will guide you through the Pain Cycle and the Sympathetic neurological effects of your muscles to fight, flight, or freeze reactions. Class regristration fee is $35 and can be done here.

5. First Annual Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Big Brim and Health Skin | Sunday, July 10 | Ellendale Country Club | Noon

Big Brims and Healthy Skin, presented by Alexis Duke, M.D., F.A.A.D, is a summer luncheon aimed at expanding melanoma awareness. Show up in your best-decorated hat, we hear there’s a prize for the best hat of the bunch! Guests will experience a champagne reception, a hat contest, BINGO, and a raffle. Guests will also hear from melanoma survivor Tiffany Adams and Dr. Alexis Duke, a local dermatologist with Duke Neal Medical, about risk factors, signs, and safety. All proceeds will stay in the Bayou Region to fund cancer prevention and education efforts at Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. To purchase your ticket, click here.