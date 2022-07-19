Get Fishing Updates at July 21st CCA Louisiana Bayou Chapter Fishing Seminar

CCA Louisiana Bayou Chapter will be hosting a Fishing Seminar this Thursday, July 21, at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers starting at 5:30 p.m.

The seminar is free for CCA members and their guests. Sponsored by Terrebonne Ford/Lincoln, Buquet Distributing, and Page Insurance, the seminar will feature the following guest speakers:

Jeff Deblieux “Louisiana Tarpon Fishing”

David Cresson, CCA Louisiana Executive Director “Conservation Update”

Captain Tommy Pellegrin, Custom Charters “Fishing Report”

Camp Matens, CCA Louisiana Advacacy Chairman “Advocacy Update”

The seminar will have Jambalaya cooked by Manny Merlos along with soft drinks and beer sponsored by Buque/Mockler Distributing. The distillery bar will also be open for cash sales. For more information, reach out to Brandon Andrews at brandon@ccalouisiana.com.