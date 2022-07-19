Get Fishing Updates at July 21st CCA Louisiana Bayou Chapter Fishing Seminar

CCA Louisiana Bayou Chapter will be hosting a Fishing Seminar this Thursday, July 21, at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers starting at 5:30 p.m.



The seminar is free for CCA members and their guests. Sponsored by Terrebonne Ford/Lincoln, Buquet Distributing, and Page Insurance, the seminar will feature the following guest speakers:

  • Jeff Deblieux “Louisiana Tarpon Fishing”
  • David Cresson, CCA Louisiana Executive Director “Conservation Update”
  • Captain Tommy Pellegrin, Custom Charters “Fishing Report”
  • Camp Matens, CCA Louisiana Advacacy Chairman “Advocacy Update”

The seminar will have Jambalaya cooked by Manny Merlos along with soft drinks and beer sponsored by Buque/Mockler Distributing. The distillery bar will also be open for cash sales. For more information, reach out to Brandon Andrews at brandon@ccalouisiana.com.

Heidi Guidry
