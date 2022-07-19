Get Fishing Updates at July 21st CCA Louisiana Bayou Chapter Fishing Seminar

CCA Louisiana Bayou Chapter will be hosting a Fishing Seminar this Thursday, July 21, at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers starting at 5:30 p.m.
The seminar is free for CCA members and their guests. Sponsored by Terrebonne Ford/Lincoln, Buquet Distributing, and Page Insurance, the seminar will feature the following guest speakers:
The seminar will have Jambalaya cooked by Manny Merlos along with soft drinks and beer sponsored by Buque/Mockler Distributing. The distillery bar will also be open for cash sales. For more information, reach out to Brandon Andrews at brandon@ccalouisiana.com.