Grammy Winning Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole to Play at Next Swamp Stomp Music Series July 23

You don’t want to miss a special Swamp Stomp Music Series performance featuring Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole happening this Saturday at Gina’s at the Legion in Thibodaux!

Hosted by the Cajun Music Preservation Society, the Swamp Stomp Music Series aims to preserve and continue the beloved tradition of our culture’s music. This Saturday, July 23, the series continues at Gina’s at the Legion in Thibodaux from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. According to the band’s website, Cedic is a four-time Grammy-nominated fiddler, singer, accordionist & songwriter. The San Felipe, Texas native made his first performance at 19 years old at the Zydeco Jam at The Big Easy in Houston, Texas. Fast forward two years later, and he moved to South Louisiana quickly immersing himself in the French music and language.

Cedric went on to perform French music in 17 countries and seven full-length albums with groups including the Pine Leaf Boys, Corey Ledet, Les Amis Creole with Ed Poullard and J.B. Adams, and with his group, Bijou Creole. It’s said Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole brings back the ancient sounds of the French and Spanish contra dance and bourré alongside the spiritual rhythms of the Congo tribes of West Africa.

Want an endless night of entertainment and dancing? Cedric plays everything from forgotten Creole melodies and unique Dennis McGee reels to more modern Cajun and Zydeco songs. He also throws in a bluegrass fiddle tune or an old string band number. According to his website, he is also a prolific songwriter. He writes almost all of his songs on his double-row Hohner accordion and his songs channel his diverse ancestry which is African, French, Native American, and Spanish. It’s his diversity and passion that create his own palette of sounds.