Get your little ones ready because the Harvey Rabbit and Friends Show is coming to Terrebonne Parish libraries this week!

Harvey Rabbit and Friends is a one-of-a-kind ventriloquism, puppetry, music, magic, and comedy show that delievers a positive message. Join them on the following dates:

Thursday, July 21 | East Houma Library, 778 Grand Caillou Rd. | 10:00 a.m.

Thursday, July 21 | North Branch, 4130 W Park Ave., Gray | 2:00 p.m.

Friday, July 22 | Main Branch, 151 Library Dr. | 10:00 a.m.