Irish Italian Parade set to roll in Houma

Join the fun in Terrebonne Parish for the 2023 Irish Italian Parade on March 19, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Westside Boulevard between Cannata’s and Walmart in Houma. From there, the parade will follow the same route as Mardi Gras.

The parade will feature 21 finely decorated floats with participants tossing carrots, potatoes, cabbage, pickles, bell peppers, and more– everything needed for a classic Irish stew! The parade will conclude at Town Hall in Downtown Houma.

For more information about the Irish Italian Parade, please call (985) 688-2026 or visit https://www.facebook.com/irish.italianparade.3/