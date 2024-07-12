Join the Young Professional Bayou Region for Trivia Night on July 31st

Join the Young Professional Bayou Region for Trivia Night on Wednesday, July 31, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.!

The Young Professionals Bayou Region group was formed to connect, develop, and empower young professionals in the Bayou Region. The group formed after a networking event was hosted in April by the Houma-Terrebonne and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce. The event had a signup sheet for interested young professionals to form a committee. The group, consisting of professionals ages 40 and under, created a board that met for the first time last month.

“We wanted events that are not just walking around, introducing yourself,” Brooke Zeringue said. “Some people may not have those skills or feel awkward in those situations.” The group is shaking things up with events such as the July 31 Trivia Night, where attendees are still networking but in ways that create opportunities for organic conversations.

Trivia Night will be held at Fletcher Technical Community College in the Commons Room. Check-in and networking will be from 5:00 to 5:45 p.m., during which attendees will form teams. Trivia kicks off at 6:00 p.m. Food and drinks will be served. Visit Young Professionals—Bayou Region on Facebook. Click here to register for the event.