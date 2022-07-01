July 2 Market at the Marina Canceled

Terrebonne General has announced Market at the Marina for tomorrow, July 2, has been canceled.

Due to forecast weather, the decision was made to cancel the event, “Some of our vendors have products that just can’t withstand that amount of moisture and humidity. On top of that, we just want to make sure that everybody stays safe,” the announcement stated. However, since vendors work weeks in advance for the market, Terrebonne General announced they are working on a plan with the vendors to still be able to offer products.

Follow the Market at the Marina Facebook page for updates and to see how you can still get your favorite products!