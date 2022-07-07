July 9 Luminate Houma Featuring Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous

Luminate Houma returns this weekend on Saturday, July 9, featuring Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous along with Split Liquor Productions as the Emcee.

Instead of the candlelight performance being outside, the show will be taking place inside Bayou Terrebonne Distillers located at 8043 Main Street in Houma, so don’t let the excuse of heat or weather keep you from enjoying this one! The event is family-friendly and free to the public to join.

Bayou Arts Council will be showcasing local artists and a live auction will be held. So come enjoy some local talent, local cocktails, and have a good time! The event is sponsored by Houma Main Street, Jam Up Marketing, and Lumiere Blues & Jazz Bistro.