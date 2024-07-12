La Petit Theatre Presents Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical July 12-28

Be sure to attend Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical at Le Petit Theatre de Terrebonne July 12-28!

Drawing inspiration from Roald Dahl’s storytelling, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical celebrates childhood chaos, imagination, and the uplifting tale of a young girl. Matilda possesses extraordinary skills and impresses her teacher, Miss Honey. She encounters obstacles at school, but her bravery and astuteness suggest she could be the savior of the school’s students! Featuring a script by Dennis Kelly and original music by Tim Minchin, Matilda has accumulated 47 international accolades and continues to enchant audiences worldwide.

The cast has been working hard! The children’s cast includes Paisley Traigle, Dante Burke, Emma Tharpe, Kate Falgout, Abigail Traigle, Cameron Gaudet, Lauren Bascle, Cole LaFont, Kaelyn Traigle, Alexander Bollinger, Lily LeBoeuf, Talia Thibodeaux, Teagan Falgout and Luke Falgout. They are joined by a talented adult cast, including Jarred Verdin, William “Bill” Bush, Larry Hyatt, Benjamin Dupre, Jon Reeves, Kristen Colwart, and Nikki Bush.

