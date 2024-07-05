Lafourche Animal Shelter MeNew Mondays Cater to Community Cats

Have community cats roaming around? Join the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter on Mondays in July for Menew Mondays!

The animal shelter is providing free services on Monday, July 8, and Monday, July 29 for community cats in Lafourche Parish that are unowned and live outdoors. All cats will also be ear-tipped and receive a rabies vaccine. The shelter advises that cats can be spayed while pregnant, lactating, and in heat. Additionally, kittens can be spayed at around 10-12 weeks old.

Please remember that cats must be in a humane cat trap, not in a carrier. No appointment is needed. Drop off your cat before 3:00 p.m. on Monday at the shelter located at 934 LA-3185 in Thibodaux. Cats can be picked up at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Call (985) 446-3532 for further questions.