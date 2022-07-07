Live Healthy Thibodaux Pop Up Market Brings Local Goods Today, July 7

Terrebonne Rec in Need of Cheerleading Coaches for 2022 Season
July 7, 2022
TPSO Completes Active Shooter Training
July 7, 2022

Live Healthy Thibodaux, an LSUAg Center iniative, will have a pop up market today in Thibodaux.



The pop up market will be on the corner of Tiger Dr. & Hwy 1 in Thibodaux running from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The market will offer local homegoods from vendors such as My Foods, Cajun Boots Farm, Blended Blessings, and Welcome Farms, LLC.

Live Healthy Thibodaux’s mission is to improve the quality of life for all citizens of Thibodaux and the surrounding areas through advocating for policy development, environmental changes and lifestyle programs that promote healthy living. LSUAg has partnered with LSU AgCenter, Chef John Folse Culinary Institute, Nicholls State University, Thibodaux Main Street, Inc., City of Thibodaux, City of Thibodaux Parks and Recreation, and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center to actualize the mission of transforming Thibodaux into a healthier community. Follow Live Healthy Thibodaux on Facebook to learn more about their initatives.

 

 

Heidi Guidry
Heidi Guidry

Related posts

July 7, 2022

July 9 Luminate Houma Featuring Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous

Read more