Live Healthy Thibodaux Pop Up Market Brings Local Goods Today, July 7

Live Healthy Thibodaux, an LSUAg Center iniative, will have a pop up market today in Thibodaux.

The pop up market will be on the corner of Tiger Dr. & Hwy 1 in Thibodaux running from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The market will offer local homegoods from vendors such as My Foods, Cajun Boots Farm, Blended Blessings, and Welcome Farms, LLC.

Live Healthy Thibodaux’s mission is to improve the quality of life for all citizens of Thibodaux and the surrounding areas through advocating for policy development, environmental changes and lifestyle programs that promote healthy living. LSUAg has partnered with LSU AgCenter, Chef John Folse Culinary Institute, Nicholls State University, Thibodaux Main Street, Inc., City of Thibodaux, City of Thibodaux Parks and Recreation, and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center to actualize the mission of transforming Thibodaux into a healthier community. Follow Live Healthy Thibodaux on Facebook to learn more about their initatives.