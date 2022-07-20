Louisiana Housing Resource Expo Helps Those Impacted by Hurricanes

Join local, State, and Federal Agencies along with Non-profits and Businesses for the Louisiana Housing Resource Expo.

The expo is for those impacted by the 2020 and 2021 hurricanes. The expo gives the opportunity for residents to learn about stronger/safer building techniques, housing products and materials, heirship/property titles, insurance, legal services, recovery grants, preventing foreclosure, loan information, and disaster case management.

All expos are free and open to the public. Join the program at three locations:

Tuesday, July 26 | 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | Dumas Auditorium, 301 W. Tunnel Blvd., Houma

Thursday, July 28 | 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | East Bank Regional Library, 4747 W. Napoleon Ave., Metairie

Tuesday, August 2 | 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | Cut Off Youth Center, 205 W 79th St., Cut Off

The expo is a partnership between the Louisiana Office of Community Development, Louisiana Housing Corporation, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, FEMA, and Louisiana State Government.

Attendees can request accommofations by emailing lahouseingexpo@lhc.la.gov or by contacting 225-763-8625.