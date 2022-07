Are you or your kids a fan of Encanto? You don’t want to miss a chance to meet Mirabel this Saturday, July 23!

Mirabel will be visiting the Thibodaux Library Branch located at 705 West Fifth Street during a special Princess Story Time hosted by Tea Da. The event happens at 10:00 a.m. and is sponsored by our Thibodaux Friends of the Library! No registration is required for story time.