Music Line-Up Announced for the 87th Annual Shrimp & Petroleum Festival

The 2022 music line-up for the 87th Annual Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival has been announced.

The festival takes place in Morgan City with the Petroleum Heritage Music Stage located in Lawrence Park. This year’s line-up reflects Cajun culture featuring various local musicians.

According to the festival’s website, the festival dates back to 1936 when the port at Morgan City and Berwick received the first boatload of jumbo shrimp. The original celebration took place on Labor Day when local members of the local unit of Gulf Coast Seafood Producers & Trappers Association staged a labor demonstration. In attendance, there were frog and alligator hunters, shrimpers, crab fishermen, dock workers, and oystermen parading the streets. This simple celebration has grown to the festival today that draws people in from out-of-state along with local folks. The first Blessing of the Fleet took place in 1937 and the tradition continues every year.

The 2022 Shrimp & Petroleum Festival poster was created by Morgan City native Andrea Matte. She told the Daily Review, “I love this town…I love this festival. It’s a wonderful celebration of the Tri-City area.”

The festival runs Labor day weekend every year and this year marks the return of the festival after two straight years of cancellations because of COVID-19. So grab your dancing shoes and meet us at the festival Labor Day weekend!