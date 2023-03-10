NAUW to host free health fair and Easter egg hunt

The National Association of University Women– Terrebonne Branch is hosting their first ever free Health and Community Resource Fair and Kids Egg-Stravaganza this Saturday, March 11 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.! The event will take place at the Dumas Auditorium in Houma.

“We wanted to put on something fun and helpful for the community,” said Health Fair Chairwoman Ivy Garner. “People are still getting back on their feet after COVID and Hurricane Ida and we are excited to put on this event for everyone.” The Health and Community Resource Fair will include free information and resources on mental, emotional, social, and physical health. There will also be free food, as well as door prizes for participants.

Alongside the free health resources, the event will include an Egg-Stravaganza Easter egg hunt for children to enjoy outside. There will also be kid-based physical fitness activities led throughout the event. “We want to encourage healthy activity in local kids, as well as provide some Easter fun,” explained Garner.

The event is entirely free and open to the public. For more information, please contact ivygarn@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/NAUWTerrebonneBranch/.