Preserving Louisiana’s Heritage: Join Bayou Culture Collaborative Virtual Gathering July 19

Join the Bayou Culture Collaborative for a virtual meeting “Preserving a Part of our Cultural Heritage” on Friday, July 19 at noon.

The meeting will focus on preserving Louisiana’s heritage and examining the effects of land loss on local culture. The gathering will feature guest speaker Dr. Quenton Fontenot, President of the Cajun Music Preservation Society, who will discuss the organization’s mission to promote and enhance traditional Cajun music in the Bayou Region.

The event will be a free Zoom meeting on Friday, July 19, at noon. To register to receive the Zoom link, click here.

The Louisiana Folklore Society offers gatherings to share perspectives on the human dimension of coastal land loss. In partnership with the Center for Bayou Studies at Nicholls State University and the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center, the Bayou Culture Gatherings are supported by various organizations including the National Endowment for the Arts, the Louisiana Division of the Arts, and the Barataria-Terrebonne National Estuary Program. For more information, please contact bayouculturecollaborative@gmail.com.