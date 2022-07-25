Purchase a Blizzard at Houma Dairy Queen to Benefit Local Children’s Miracle Network

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), a leader in iconic treats and food, announced that on July 28, the Dairy Queen® in Houma will support the local Children’s Miracle Network hospital with the return of Miracle Treat Day®. This one-day initiative is giving kids a world of opportunity by raising critical funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®. Actress Vanessa Lachey is also supporting the cause to help fans make their stop at their local DQ® restaurant more meaningful by giving back.

On July 28, when fans purchase their favorite Blizzard Treat at participating DQ locations, $1 or more will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit local children’s hospitals – a longtime charitable DQ sponsorship. Since 1984, the DQ brand has raised more than $166 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals through fundraising efforts including Miracle Treat Day, the Miracle Balloon campaign and other local initiatives.

Lachey wants to bring health and hope to local kids through this initiative. “As a mother of three children, I feel personally connected to Miracle Treat Day because I want each child to get the support that they deserve,” said Lachey. “By simply buying and enjoying a delicious Blizzard Treat on Miracle Treat Day, we can raise funds to support the kids in our communities.”

Fans can download the DQ App to learn more and get reminders, so they don’t miss out on this fan-favorite event.

To help spread awareness of the campaign, the DQ brand is encouraging fans to share their own posts on social media beginning on July 21 through July 28 (Miracle Treat Day) using the hashtag #MiracleTreatDay. Additionally, consumers can share Miracle Treat Day (#MiracleTreatDay) social posts found on the DQ Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok channels.

For more information, visit Miracle Treat Day website at www.miracletreatday.com.