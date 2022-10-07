SCIA Seeking Speakers for ‘Females Fueling Our Workforce’ Event

The South Central Industrial Association (SCIA) is looking for women speakers for the Females Fueling Our Workforce event.

The Females Fueling Our Workforce event is a partnership between SCIA, Work It! Louisiana, and the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce. The event aims to inform young ladies about great career opportunities in the region including IT, machinist, maritime, medical, oil & gas, STEM, and welding. The most important goal of the event is to empower young women to overcome their barriers in life and focus on achieving their goals in their career field of choice.

The event will take place on October 26 at the BP Houma Operations Center, 1597 Hwy. 311 in Schriever, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The organization shared that they are expecting 600 to 800 young ladies from surrounding public and private schools! Are you interested in helping? Click here for more information or call (985) 851-2201.