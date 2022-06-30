Smoothie Bike Returns to Market at the Marina This Saturday, July 2

The Terrebonne General smoothie bike will make its return at the July 2 Market at the Marina this weekend!

The hosts said they pulled the bike from the garage, gave it a tune-up, and is ready for participants to pedal their way to a healthy watermelon smoothie. To ride your smoothie into action, it is free, and the recipe comes from Terrebonne General’s General registered Dietitian, Michelle Briceno.

This month, the market is focusing on two important areas of health; Terrebonne General Registered Dietitians have created resources about summer nutrition and hydration. They will have many new recipes that will keep you healthy and hydrated in the South Louisiana heat! The second area the market will feature is a MyChart specialist who will be available at the market to make sure all patients of Terrebonne General and its clinics are able to access their medical records and keep in touch with their doctors. This is important as we are in the middle of hurricane season and communication is key during times of emergencies!

The market takes place at the Downtown Houma Marina across from Terrebonne General Health System hospital. You can shop locally from 8:00 a.m. to noon all while strolling downtown. Come celebrate this July 4th weekend with some local goods!