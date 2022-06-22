South Louisiana Veteran’s Outreach Hosts Freedom Fest Crawfish Boil Cook-Off June 25

Bring the family out this Saturday, June 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for Freedom Fest hosted by the South Louisiana Veteran Outreach (SLVO).

The family-friendly event will be filled with all-day music, a crawfish boil cook-off and all wrapped up with a firework show. The event takes place on the Fletcher Shriever Campus, 1407 LA-311, and will have jump houses, obstacle courses, face paining, food trucks, raffle items, silent auction, multiple vendors, and more! SLVO would like to thank the following sponsors: GATR Coolers, The Balcony, Mahony’s, Brute Force Firearms, Southern Axe, Target Temp, LLC, Rex Tactical , Pelican Waste & Debris, LLC, Foundation Insurance Group LLC, Averie’s Apiary, Nashville South, Side Fx, Sheauxdown, Tommy G & Stormy Weather, HeirLoom by HerringStone’s Houma Boutique , Boogadu Seafood, FlamiNguyen Food Truck, Papi Cheo, Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse , Chick-fil-A Houma, La Belle Maison Decor, Mike Levron, and Kona Ice of Bayou Kool Breeze.

Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for ages 12 and under. Two and under are free. Visit the organization’s new website, www.slvo.org, for more information about sponsoring or participating in Freedom Fest or email slveteranoutreach@gmail.com.