Terrebonne General Fit Camp is one week away, register today!

There’s only one week until Terrebonne General Health System’s Fit Camp and there’s still time to register!

The session kicks off just in time for school starting August 1 and runs through September 10. There are plenty of options available to fit into your schedule. Choose between Monday-Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 8 a.m. or Tuesday-Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Registration includes six weeks of Progressive Fitness Program designed and overseen by a certified trainer, nutritional guidance from a registered dietitian, and a Fit Camp tee-shirt. To register, visit the website here or call (985) 850-6206 for more information.