Terrebonne Library Celebrates Harry Potter’s Birthday with Events

July 31 marks a magical day as we celebrate The Boy Who Lived. Celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday with the Terrebonne Parish Library system!

The library will be having Harry Potter themed escape rooms. July 27 at 6:00 p.m. brings an escape room to the Main Library, 151 Library Drive. On July 30, come out to the East Houma Branch, located at 778 Grand Caillou Road! There will be two times available, one at 10:00 a.m. and one at 3:00 p.m. Registration for escape rooms are required.

You don’t want to miss Harry’s birthday party! Parties will include games, crafts, and family-friendly fun. On July 27 at 2:00 p.m., a party can be attended at the Montegut Branch, 1135 LA-55, or at the Main Library at 5:00 p.m.

Get your wands ready and join us for a celebration!