Bookworms rejoice because Terrebonne Parish Library System will host a Summer book sale August 18 through August 20 at the Main Library!

The Friends of the Library book sale is going to offer gently-used and like new books. In addition to books, the sale will include audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, and VHS tapes. What’s even better than an affordable book sale?? The sale will only be $5 for as many items you can fit in a bag!! See below for the schedule: