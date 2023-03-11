Terrebonne Parish Library to host butterfly release and picnic

The Terrebonne Parish Library presents La Mariposa: a Butterfly Release and Picnic on Saturday, March 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library!

Participants should come dressed in their best butterfly wings or costumes for storytime, music, and a special parade to the garden for the butterfly release. There will be an outdoor picnic lunch following the release, and participants should bring their own lunch.

For more information about La Mariposa, please contact the Terrebonne Parish Library at (985) 876-5861 or visit www.mytpl.org.