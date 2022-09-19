Thibodeauxville Fall Festival Looking for Homes for beautiful QUACKS

Rejoice because the Thibodeauxville Fall Festival is only 2 months away! They are looking for homes for three beautiful QUACKS.

The quacks are 4-foot fiberglass ducks that are painted by local artists and displayed outside of the sponsoring business or home. It is part of the fundraising process for the festival. The three ducks left are “Gettin’ Down in Thibodaux,” “The Egret & The Gator,” and “Za Za the Duck.” To reserve your duck or to inquire about other sponsorship opportunities, contact the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce at (985) 446-1187.

Thibodeauxville Fall Festival 2022 will take place on November 12 and will celebrate 30 years! Beginning in 1992 as an effort to bring together the community with historic downtown Thibodaux, it has grown from 13 art vendors and a couple of hundred guests to 180 vendors and 15,000 festival enthusiasts. The festival will feature arts and crafts, music, food, the famous Thibodeauxville Duck Race, and a car show! Mark your calendars, sha!